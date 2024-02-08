Top track

Floats - Bury Me W Pan Dulce

Floats w/ Scarlet Demore +Girl Racers + Wayword

The Paramount
Thu, 8 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Floats - Bury Me W Pan Dulce
About

Lovestruck Tour w/ Floats & Scarlet Demore

Special guests: Girl Racers + Wayword

Feb 8th

All ages

Presented by The Paramount
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Floats, Scarlet Demore, Girl Racers and 1 more

Venue

The Paramount

2708 E Cesar E Chavez Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90033, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

