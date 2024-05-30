Top track

Spirit of Lightning

Wolves in the Throne Room

The Fleece
Thu, 30 May, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
£24.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Old Empire present in association with Doomstar Booking

“Crypt of Ancestral Knowledge European Tour"

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Old Empire & Doomstar Booking.
Lineup

Mortiferum, Gaerea, Wolves In The Throne Room

Venue

The Fleece

12 St Thomas St, Bristol BS1 6JJ
Doors open7:00 pm
450 capacity

