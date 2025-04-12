DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

FAVE

Le Zénith Paris - La Villette
Sat, 12 Apr 2025, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
From €38The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Une identité musicale très spontanée et des mélodies à toutes les sauces, voici la recette de Favé, jeune rappeur du 95 !

Après le carton de son titre Urus certifié single de diamant, il sort son premier EP F4 et met tout le monde d’accord début 2023. S’e...

Tout public
Présenté par Live Affair.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Le Zénith Paris - La Villette

211 Avenue Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris, France
Doors open6:30 pm

