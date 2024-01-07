Top track

The Powers Ensemble

Eulogy
Sun, 7 Jan, 7:00 pm
About

Eulogy Presents: The Powers Ensemble

with Julie Odell, Lyle De Vitry, and Alice Bradley

Saturday, January 7th, 2024

Eulogy - 10 Buxton Ave. Asheville, NC 28801

Doors 7PM || Show 8PM

The Powers Ensemble

This is an all ages event
Presented by Eulogy.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Julie Odell, Alice Bradley

Venue

Eulogy

10 Buxton Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

