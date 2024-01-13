DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Babbutzi Orkestar Live + Milagro Selecta

Circolo Agorà
Sat, 13 Jan 2024, 9:30 pm
GigsCusano Milanino
€6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Torna a calcare il nostro palco la band che più di tutte negli anni ha saputo infiammare le piastrelle più colorate del Nord Milano.

A seguire Milagro Selecta per continuare a ballare!

Apertura porte > 19.30

Live > 21.30

Sottoscrizione €5 con tessera a...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Circolo Agorà.

Lineup

Babbutzi Orkestar

Venue

Circolo Agorà

Via Monte Grappa 27, 20095 Cusano Milanino città metropolitana di Milano, Italia
Doors open7:30 pm

