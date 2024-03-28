Top track

Nia Chennai - See It Through

Nia Chennai + Support Amethyst & Jono

Doña
Thu, 28 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Global Soul Takeover

Nia Chennai

Born in South London and raised in Kent, Nia’s musical journey began at a young age, where she was exposed to a variety of genres. With a deep passion for music, Nia began writing her own music and posting covers of her m...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Global Soul.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jono, Amethyst, Nia Chennai

Venue

Doña

Red Sequin Door, 92 Stoke Newington High St, London N16 7NY, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

