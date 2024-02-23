Top track

Taylor Swift - Bejeweled

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Bejeweled Night

Main Club - Club 44
Fri, 23 Feb, 10:00 pm
DJMilano
€17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Taylor Swift - Bejeweled
Got a code?

About

Il momento che aspettavi da Dicembre!

Il 29 Dicembre dovevamo passare la serata più scintillante del 2023, per dire addio al vecchio anno.

Purtroppo, abbiamo dovuto rinunciare all'evento, ma è lì che parte la nostra Reputation Era (Night Sky's version)....

Questo è un evento 16+
Presentato da MADE IN ITALY SRL.

Venue

Main Club - Club 44

Via Carlo Boncompagni, 44, 20139 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.