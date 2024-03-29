DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
DJ Fat Tony has been a fixture of London’s club scene since the late ’80s, cutting his teeth at West End dance institutions the Wag Club and Limelight. A fashion party favourite, he has DJ’d alongside Roger Sanchez and Carl Cox, played New York’s Palladium
Read more
DJ Fat Tony and the Full Fat family bring back the major return of Full Fat Fest. Taking over Studio 338 on Good Friday, Tony will be joined by very special guest DJs, performers and impressive production throughout the venue. Prepare to be wowed.
Much...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.