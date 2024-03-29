DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Full Fat Fest: Easter Special

Studio 338
Fri, 29 Mar, 12:00 pm
PartyLondon
£11.33
About Fat Tony (DJ)

DJ Fat Tony has been a fixture of London’s club scene since the late ’80s, cutting his teeth at West End dance institutions the Wag Club and Limelight. A fashion party favourite, he has DJ’d alongside Roger Sanchez and Carl Cox, played New York’s Palladium Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

DJ Fat Tony and the Full Fat family bring back the major return of Full Fat Fest. Taking over Studio 338 on Good Friday, Tony will be joined by very special guest DJs, performers and impressive production throughout the venue. Prepare to be wowed.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by DJ Fat Tony.
Lineup

Fat Tony (DJ)

Venue

Studio 338

338 Tunnel Avenue, Boord Street, Greenwich, SE10 0PF
Doors open12:00 pm

