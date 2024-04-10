Top track

Jane Weaver - Don't Take My Soul

Jane Weaver: In Conversation + Acoustic + Signing

Rough Trade East
Wed, 10 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
About Jane Weaver

Since her start in '90s Britpop band Kill Laura, Chesire-born singer and songwriter Jane Weaver has constantly reinvented her sound. From folktronica to psychedelia to "Day-Glo Pop", her albums have featured collaborations with Susan Christie, P.J. Philips

Posted by DICE

Event information

Rough Trade East is very excited to present an in-store acoustic performance, in conversation and signing from Jane Weaver. This unique event celebrates the release of their latest album 'Love in Constant Spectacle' released via Fire Records.

All ages
Presented by Rough Trade.
Lineup

Jane Weaver

Venue

Rough Trade East

The Old Truman Brewery, 150 Brick Lane, London E1 6QL
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

