Since her start in ’90s Britpop band Kill Laura, Chesire-born singer and songwriter Jane Weaver has constantly reinvented her sound. From folktronica to psychedelia to “Day-Glo Pop”, her albums have featured collaborations with Susan Christie, P.J. Philips
Rough Trade East is very excited to present an in-store acoustic performance, in conversation and signing from Jane Weaver. This unique event celebrates the release of their latest album 'Love in Constant Spectacle' released via Fire Records.
