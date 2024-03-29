DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Traum

Bronson
Fri, 29 Mar, 9:00 pm
GigsRavenna
€7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

TRAUM è la condivisione dello stesso orizzonte di interpretazione dell'esistenza e della musica da parte di quattro musicisti: Luca Ciffo (Fuzz Orchestra) - Lorenzo Stecconi (Lento) - Luca T. Mai (Zu) - Paolo Mongardi (Fuzz Orchestra/Zeus)

Traum (‘‘Sogno’...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Bronson Produzioni

Lineup

Traum, Traum

Venue

Bronson

Via Cella, 50, 48124 Madonna Dell'albero RA, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

