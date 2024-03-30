Top track

Neptune's Core - Mermaid Song

Neptune's Core, Shalom, Sabrina Movitz

Quarry House Tavern
Sat, 30 Mar, 9:30 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$19.84The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Saturday, March 30th 2024
Neptune's Core + Shalom + Sabrina Movitz
9:30pm - $15 - All Ages

NEPTUNE'S CORE
Chicago, IL
https://neptunes-core.bandcamp.com/

Neptune's Core is an alternative indie rock band made up of two sets of sisters. The four cr...

All ages
Rediscover Fire Booking
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Quarry House Tavern

8401 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD 20910, USA
Doors open9:30 pm

