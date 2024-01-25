DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Bla Studio presenta:
CLUB ARCILIUTO
Una nuova storia fatta di musica, cultura e voluttà.
Tutti i giovedì, dal 25 gennaio, nello storico anfiteatro sotterraneo tra antiche mura romane.
Ad inaugurare il nuovo format:
- Bravodemian Live
- A-Tweed Dj S...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.