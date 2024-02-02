Top track

François X - Shame Stare

OTHERWORLD PRESENTS: CUTIES

The Ground Miami
Fri, 2 Feb, 11:00 pm
PartyMiami
$16

About

WE'RE RETURNING TO THE STADIUM 🏟️ WITH AN OLYMPIC ALL-STAR LINE UP 💥

START YOUR MORNING WITH A BOWL OF CUTIES 🥣🌾

PITCHING IT FAR AND WIDE ⚾️ BASEBALL CHAMPION RANDOMER HITTING EVERY SINGLE HOME RUN 🏃

SHREDDING THE SLOPES 🎿 SNOWBOARDING GOD FRANCOI...

This is a 18+ event
Presented by Otherworld
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

François X, Randomer, Alejo

Venue

The Ground Miami

34 NE 11th St, Miami, FL 33132, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

