Hitty - Diddy Bop

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Asylum Day Party

LDN EAST
Sat, 16 Dec, 3:00 pm
From £10

**Dress code: No tracksuit bottoms or sports tops**

**Fully heated / indoor warehouse (new roof)**

VIP tickets include fast track entry & access to VIP bar & balcony

The Asylum returns for the final event of the year at the newly refurbished LDN Eas...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Shenin Amara.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

LDN EAST

East London Services, 30 Stephenson St, London E16 4SA, UK
Doors open3:00 pm

