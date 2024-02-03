DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Suicidal-Idol + hoshie star + special guests

The Paramount
Sat, 3 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

SUICIDAL-IDOL

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/heartfelt.xoxo

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/artist/6KOszWgIriJLaPOySuBOTI

SoundCloud - https://soundcloud.com/suicidal-idol

hoshie star

Instagram - http://instagram.com/hoshiestar

Spotify - ht...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Paramount
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Syris, hoshie star

Venue

The Paramount

2708 E Cesar E Chavez Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90033, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

