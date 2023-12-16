DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Luca Carocci : Io, De Gregori e altre storie.

SPAZIOPORTO
Sat, 16 Dec, 9:30 pm
GigsTaranto
€9.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Il cantautore romano Luca Carocci, accompagnato da Alex Valle (chitarrista di De Gregori), Jose Ramon Caraballo (percussionista di Daniele Silvestri), Walter Pulpito (basso) e Marcello De Felice (batteria) proporrà un repertorio che parte dalle sue canzoni...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da AFO6 Srls.

Luca Carocci

SPAZIOPORTO

Via Foca Niceforo, 28, 74123 Taranto TA, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

