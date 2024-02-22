DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Lightstruck: Nobuhiro Aihara – Third Eye Animation

2220 Arts + Archives
Thu, 22 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
FilmLos Angeles
$15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Lightstruck is overjoyed to present a pair of programs showcasing the staggering animated short films of Japanese visionary Nobuhiro Aihara. From the mid-1960s to his unexpected passing in 2011, Aihara produced a truly astonishing body of animated work

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Lightstruck
No Covid-19 entry requirements
2220 Arts + Archives

2220 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

