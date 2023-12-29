Top track

Beyoncé - CUFF IT

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

RNB SUPREME CLUB

YOYO - Palais de Tokyo
Fri, 29 Dec, 11:30 pm
PartyParis
From €13.47The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Beyoncé - CUFF IT
Got a code?

About

HHLS MUSIC

Presente

RNB SUPREME CLUB

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par HHLS Music
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

YOYO - Palais de Tokyo

13 Avenue du Président Wilson, 75016 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open11:30 pm
Event ends6:00 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.