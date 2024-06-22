DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Strictly Bangers

Queen Of Hoxton
Sat, 22 Jun 2024, 8:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £5.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Does what it says on the tin....

Welcome to Strictly Bangers where we provide you with nothing but floor fillers, sing alongs and club classics.

2 floors of music

The Club - Pop + Club Classics

Ground Floor - Hip Hop + R&B

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Queen of Hoxton.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Queen Of Hoxton

1 Curtain Rd, London EC2A 3JX
Doors open8:00 pm
500 capacity

