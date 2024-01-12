DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Jaku Live

Off Topic
Fri, 12 Jan 2024, 10:00 pm
GigsTorino
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

**JAKU LIVE
**Un viaggio musicale dove il l’Hip-Hop incontra il Cantautorato italiano

La voce di Torino capace di unire il virtuosismo del freestyle e il conscious rap è pronta per salire sul palco di OFF TOPIC per un nuovo, imperdibile, live.

Andranno i...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Associazione Torino Youth Centre.

Venue

Off Topic

Via Giorgio Pallavicino, 35, 10153 Torino TO, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.