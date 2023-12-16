DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Lord Jah-Monte Ogbon with Pleasant Sherman

Lily's Snack Bar
Sat, 16 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsBoone
$7.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Lily's Snack Bar Presents Lord Jah-Monte Ogbon and Pleasant Sherman

Listening to a Lord Jah-Monte Ogbon mixtape has the same episodic feeling as reading the latest issue of your favorite comic book. It’s just nice to hear what nuggets of hip-hop history h...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Lily's Snack Bar.

Lineup

Lord Jah-Monte Ogbon

Venue

Lily's Snack Bar

455 Blowing Rock Road, Boone, North Carolina 28607, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.