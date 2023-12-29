Top track

Generación Suicida at The Hideaway Cafe

The Hideaway
Fri, 29 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsRiverside
$22.66

Event information

Generacion Suicida's Last Show of the Year with The Exile from Santa Ana, CA and Traumer, Lady Parts, Situations.

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Fernando E Munguia Jr dba Musty Fishbowl Productions LLC.
Lineup

Generacion Suicida

Venue

The Hideaway

3660 Mission Inn Avenue, Riverside, California 92501, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

