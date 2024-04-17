Top track

Sweet Pill

Songbyrd
Wed, 17 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$19.32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Sweet Pill sort of happened fast. Where the Heart is came out in Spring 2022 and we have jam-packed over 100 shows in a year and a half. But with all this tour grinding I say it is about time we give the people what they want, A SWEET PILL HEADLINE!

This is an all ages event
Presented by Songbyrd.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sweet Pill, Equipment, Have a Good Season

Venue

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

