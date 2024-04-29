DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ja, Panik

Uebel & Gefährlich
Mon, 29 Apr 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€26.93The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Ja, Panik

29.04.2024

Uebel & Gefährlich / Ballsaal

Einlass 20h / Beginn 21h

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 16 Jahren
Präsentiert von Uebel & Gefährlich GmbH.

Lineup

Ja, Panik

Venue

Uebel & Gefährlich

Feldstraße 66, 20359 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open8:00 pm

