Bruno Belissimo: questo disco me lo comprerei

sPAZIO211
Sat, 24 Feb 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsTorino
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

DJ, produttore e polistrumentista Italo-Canadese, rielabora con uno stile contemporaneo e originale le atmosfere dei classici della space-disco italiana e delle colonne sonore dei film horror sci-fi di fine anni ‘70. Nei suoi live Bruno Belissimo è carico...

Questo è un evento 14+
sPAZIO211

Lineup

Bruno Belissimo

Venue

sPAZIO211

Via Francesco Cigna, 211, 10155 Torino TO, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

