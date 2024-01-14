DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
$45 ADVANCE MAIN FLOOR SEATING (+fees) // 6PM DOORS & DINNER // 7PM SHOW START (ALL SHOWS)
Purchase your Bohemian Way Passport and receive guaranteed seating for all 4 shows for the price of 3!
The shows include:
Jan 14 - Bohemian Way Presents: An Eveni...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.