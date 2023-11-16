DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Rock Show Vol. 6

Legend Club
Thu, 16 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsMilano
€9.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Be NEXT Music e Sorry Mom! sono liete di presentare il The Rock Show Vol. 6, un evento Rock a 360 gradi. Il The Rock Show ha fatto tappa nelle principali città italiane e per la seconda volta sarà ospitato dal Legend di Milano. Nove band si alterneranno su Read more

Presentato da Legend Club
6
BluArtico, DENEB, Monday Proof and 6 more

Legend Club

Viale Enrico Fermi, 98, 20161 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open7:00 pm

