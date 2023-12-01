Top track

Gwilym - IB3Y

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

GWILYM, SYWEL NYW, TALULAH + DJ PALMERVIOLET

The Victoria
Fri, 1 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Gwilym - IB3Y
Got a code?

About

Bydd trydedd gig Klust yn gweld Gwilym yn camu i'r llwyfan gydag alawon pop disglair eu hail albwm arbennig 'ti ar dy ora' pan ti'n canu', tra hefyd yn estyn llaw i guriadau arbrofol Sywel Nyw + Talulah.

Klust presents its third Welsh language showcase, c Read more

Presented by Klust
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Talulah, Sywel Nyw, GWILYM

Venue

The Victoria

451 Queensbridge Road, London E8 3AS
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.