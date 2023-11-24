Top track

Michael Isaak

Genghis Cohen
Fri, 24 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$18.39The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Michael Isaak fuses dreamy indie pop with intimate acoustic folk on his journey through a world that is ever-changing and tragically beautiful. The Los Angeles native draws audiences into his deepest cerebral spaces, showcasing songwriting as a tool for he Read more

Presented by Genghis Cohen.

Lineup

Michael Isaak

Venue

Genghis Cohen

740 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

