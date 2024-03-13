Top track

Banshee

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Kendra Morris, Isabeau Waia'u Walker

The Sunset Tavern
Wed, 13 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsSeattle
$19.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Banshee
Got a code?

About

Advance: $15 ($19.57 after fees)

Day of: $20 ($25.75 after fees)

This is a 21+ event.

Presented by The Sunset Tavern.

Lineup

Isabeau Waia'u Walker, Kendra Morris

Venue

The Sunset Tavern

5433 Ballard Avenue Northwest, Seattle, Washington 98107, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.