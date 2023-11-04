DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Daytime Service

SipSip Calypso Rum Bar at the Mayfair Hotel
Sat, 4 Nov, 2:00 pm
PartyMiami
From $26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

COME AND GET SERVICED

Pack your speedo, we'll make you wet.

Inspired by the religious experience of going out and listening to good music on the dance floor, we are changing things up and taking the service to the DAYTIME.

HOUSE & DISCO ALL DAY LONG

Mi...

Presented by Midnight Service.

Lineup

Miguel Clark, Naim Zarzour, Tommy Hart

Venue

SipSip Calypso Rum Bar at the Mayfair Hotel

3000 Florida Avenue, Miami, Florida 33133, United States
Open in maps
Doors open2:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.