LOU TAYLOR 'JEANS AND A NICE TOP' WORK IN PROGRESS

The Bill Murray
Thu, 23 Nov, 9:45 pm
ComedyLondon
£5.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

With a mixture of standup & video, comedian Lou Taylor discusses her life, relationship, childhood, and much more. You will be taken back to the late 90s where Lou grew into her role as a very naughty school girl (not in a sexy way), no teacher was safe fr Read more

Presented by Angel Comedy.

Lineup

Lou Taylor

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open9:15 pm

