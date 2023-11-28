Top track

Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ernest Brockenberry (Album Release), BlackJeans, Alec Gaston

The Sultan Room
Tue, 28 Nov, 7:00 pm
$19.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Using soulful vocal melodies, lush synths, and cinematic instrumentals, Ernest Brockenberry tells stories full of nostalgia and emotion. He aims to create a sonic universe where one can embrace their feelings and move through them. Joined by longtime colla Read more

Presented by The Sultan Room.

Lineup

Alec Gaston , BlackJeans, Ernest Brockenberry

Venue

The Sultan Room

234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

