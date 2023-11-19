DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The sensational Bradley Jago headlines Community Sessions #44 on Nov 19th with support from Ashaine White.
About Bradley:
This London based singer songwriter makes music with a sound for all ages. But once you hear his lyrics, it is clear he is speaki
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.