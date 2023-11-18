DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Pimentón - Salsa y Reggaeton

Estrella Latina
Sat, 18 Nov, 10:00 pm
DJFlushing
About

Mark your calendars f﻿or our monthly event series at Estrella Latina.

Live Performance by:

A﻿nonima Orchestra

+﻿

L﻿ive DJ Playing Salsa, Merengue, Tipico, Dembow & Reggeaton!

Meet new people, and dance all night long!

Arrive Early for Dinner and stay Read more

Presented by Perreo Parrty, Crust Nation & Vida Moderna.
Venue

Estrella Latina

39-07 104th Street, Queens, New York 11368, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

