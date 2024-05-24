Top track

中途

Elephant Gym

Le Hasard Ludique
Fri, 24 May 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€17.96

About

Super! présente :

Elephant Gym en concert au Hasard Ludique le 24 mai 2024

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.

Présenté par Super!.

Lineup

Elephant Gym

Venue

Le Hasard Ludique

128 Avenue de Saint-Ouen, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

