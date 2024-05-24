Top track

中途

Elephant Gym

La Bellevilloise
Fri, 24 May, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€21.32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Super! présente :

Elephant Gym en concert à Paris le 24 mai 2024

__________

⚠️ Changement de salle : le concert initialement prévu au Hasard Ludique est déplacé à la Bellevilloise, le même soir, pour répondre à la forte demande.
Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par Super!.
Elephant Gym

La Bellevilloise

19 Rue Boyer, 75020 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

