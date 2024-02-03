Top track

ROUNHAA

Rockstore
Sat, 3 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsMontpellier
€24.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Première signature du label Sublime, @rounhaa a su affirmer un ADN artistique électrisant au travers de son projet MÖBIUS. Proche de sa musique, il l’est aussi de son public : retrouvez-le sur la scène du Rockstore et laissez-vous emporter et captiver par...

Présenté par Based MTP Productions.

Lineup

Rounhaa

Venue

Rockstore

20 Rue De Verdun, 34000 Montpellier, France
Doors open7:30 pm

