Escandaloso Xpósito & Ciclo - Amenábar

Escandaloso Xpósito & Ciclo Presentan: Perro Verde

Laut
Sat, 25 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€16.95

About

Escandaloso Xpósito (mc y saxofonista de jazz) y Ciclo (productor de hip hop y CEO de Ruanda Records) unen sus fuerzas para llevar a cabo este Lp "El Perro Verde", su primer trabajo conjunto. En este disco se puede sentir la conexión entre el arte del samp Read more

Organizado por THiRD CULTURE
Lineup

Guerrita, Escandaloso Xpósito

Venue

Laut

Carrer de Vila i Vilà, 61, 08004 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

