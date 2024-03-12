DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

fish narc x Horse Head at Hard Luck

Hard Luck Bar
Tue, 12 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsToronto
CA$32.77The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

fish narc began in 2013 as a clean break from singing and performing in bands, which Ben Friars-Funkhouser had done since he was 16. Ben joined Thraxxhouse and Gothboiclique after teaching himself Ableton Live, and began to integrate guitar playing and roc...

This is an 19+ event
Presented by Not Dead Yet.

Lineup

Fish Narc, Horse Head, Lil Zubin

Venue

Hard Luck Bar

772a Dundas Street West, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1V1, Canada
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.