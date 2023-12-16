DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
WHERE THE PARTY AT?!!!
Get ready for an unforgettable evening of RnB-inspired fun and games with our unique twist on classic bingo! Slow it down and groove to the hottest beats as we celebrate all things RnB in the most inspired event of the season.
With...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.