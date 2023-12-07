Top track

DJ Jeeh FDC - Aces - Alpha

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Raev

PAMELA
Thu, 7 Dec, 11:00 pm
PartyParis
€11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

DJ Jeeh FDC - Aces - Alpha
Got a code?

About

Retrouvez-nous au Pamela pour la deuxième édition , accompagné de Daddy Chulo, Mel V, SoHigh, Papi Chulo et OG Drico qui ont l'habitude de vous transporter dans leur univers à chaque Set.

Au programme: Baile Funk, Afro House, Hip Hop, New wave, House, Dan...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 21 ans.
Présenté par le Pamela.

Venue

PAMELA

62 Rue Mazarine, 75006 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.