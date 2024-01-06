Top track

Alex Andre, yungatita - We Could Be Cool

Soklo, Jack Xander, Antihana

Genghis Cohen
Sat, 6 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$12.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Soklo
Coming out of a home studio in LA, Soklo's music is inspired by the folk rock of the 60s and the playful production of hyper pop. Having spent the last few years in the NYC diy scene fronting The Living Strange, he's returned to LA with a batch of...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Genghis Cohen.

Lineup

Jack Xander, Alex Andre

Venue

Genghis Cohen

740 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

