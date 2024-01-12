DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Get ready to be electrified, as for the very first time, we present a night of pure rock 'n' roll energy that’s sure to rid South London of those winter blues.
Join us at the premier event featuring three sensational bands that are bound to get you moving...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.