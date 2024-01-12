DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

On The Rocks

The Fox & Firkin
Fri, 12 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£7.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Get ready to be electrified, as for the very first time, we present a night of pure rock 'n' roll energy that’s sure to rid South London of those winter blues.

Join us at the premier event featuring three sensational bands that are bound to get you moving...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Fox & Firkin.

Lineup

Scarsdale Fats

Venue

The Fox & Firkin

316 Lewisham High St, London SE13 6JZ, UK
Doors open8:00 pm

