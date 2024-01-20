Top track

Neck Deep - It Won't Be Like This Forever

Neck Deep: Acoustic (4pm Doors)

Rough Trade East
Sat, 20 Jan 2024, 4:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £14.54

About

Rough Trade East is very excited to present an in-store matinee acoustic performance from Neck Deep. This unique event celebrates the release of their latest album 'Neck Deep' released via Hopeless Records.

All CD/LP purchases will be pre-signed by the ba...

All ages
Presented by Rough Trade.

Lineup

Neck Deep

Venue

Rough Trade East

The Old Truman Brewery, 150 Brick Lane, London E1 6QL
Doors open4:00 pm
300 capacity

