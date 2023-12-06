DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Others to the front

Siroco
Wed, 6 Dec, 11:00 pm
DJMadrid
€11
Este 6 de diciembre volvemos al club para aprovechar el puente y hemos preparado una edición de DANCING w/ OTHERS muy especial. Una noche dedicada a los sonidos del techno y la electrónica más underground, para hacer sudar lxs cuerpxs hasta la estenuación***...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Siroco Club y Others to the Front

Lineup

Landa

Venue

Siroco

Calle San Dimas, 3, 28015 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:00 pm

