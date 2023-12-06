DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Este 6 de diciembre volvemos al club para aprovechar el puente y hemos preparado una edición de DANCING w/ OTHERS muy especial. Una noche dedicada a los sonidos del techno y la electrónica más underground, para hacer sudar lxs cuerpxs hasta la estenuación***...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.