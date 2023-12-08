DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

La Bellaquera

Sala Upload
Fri, 8 Dec, 11:55 pm
GigsBarcelona
€12.61The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Line-up próximamente

🍑 La Bellaquera es un club de Reggaeton y Perreo consentido y combativo. El club está dirigido a amantes del perreo que les gusta bailar en un ambiente diverso, seguro, de respeto y libre de prejuicios.

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Magic Mountain.

Sala Upload

Av. Francesc Ferrer i Guàrdia, 13, 08038 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open11:55 pm

