Top track

Horny - Horny '98 Radio Edit

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sat 25th Nov - The Big Disco w/ Mousse T. (Glitter

Brixton Jamm
Sat, 25 Nov, 6:00 pm
DJLondon
£13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Calling all disco lovers... Welcome back to The Big Disco, an outrageous, glittering dance encompassing disco, house and everything in between.

Expect a star-studded line-up featuring a heady mix of exciting upcoming talent on rotation, with Glitterbox’s...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Brixton Jamm.

Lineup

Mousse T.

Venue

Brixton Jamm

261 Brixton Rd, London SW9 6LH
Doors open6:00 pm
800 capacity

