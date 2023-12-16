DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Airspace presents: Silva Bumpa

The Ton of Brix
Sat, 16 Dec, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
£10.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Airspace is making it's London debut at Ton of Brix and showcasing some of the biggest talent in Garage and Breakbeat.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Ton of Brix.

Venue

The Ton of Brix

414 Coldharbour Lane, Lambeth, London, SW9 8LF, United Kingdom
Doors open10:00 pm

