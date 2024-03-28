Top track

Japanese Television - Tick Tock

Japanese Television + Hamada + Bakakaï

Supersonic
Thu, 28 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Japanese Television

London-based four-piece Japanese Television have traversed the bounds of instrumental psych, surf and garage rock since forming in 2017. Preferring to record live to tape with no edits, the foursome’s reverb-drenched guitars, Japanese keytar and trippy mel Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Pour les fans de...L'Eclair, Khruangbin & Kigaku Moyo

JAPANESE TELEVISON
(Cosmic psych - Londres, UK)
HAMADA
(Psych pop - Lille, FR)
BAKAKAÏ
(Post rock psych - Paris, FR)

INFORMATIONS IMPORTANTES

Ce ticket DICE est un COUPE-FILE qui vous garan...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par Supersonic.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Japanese Television

Venue

Supersonic

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

